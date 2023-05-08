Watch CBS News
3 people taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash near Rio Linda

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities say three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash near Rio Linda early Sunday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard, near 18th Street.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear but at least three vehicles were involved.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found one person had to be extracted from the wreckage. A total of three people were then rushed to the hospital. Medics say one person suffered critical injuries and the two others had moderate injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released. 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 8:01 PM

