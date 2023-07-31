3 people dead after head-on crash on Highway 65 outside of Lincoln

PLACER COUNTY – A head-on crash involving three vehicles on Highway 65 in Placer County Sunday night left three people dead.

California Highway Patrol said, a little before 9 p.m., a Toyota heading southbound on SR-65 near Riosa Road crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lane. The car then crashed head-on into two vehicles, a Kia and a Subaru.

The driver of the car that was heading the wrong way, a 53-year-old Rocklin woman, was killed in the crash, officers said.

Three people who were in the Subaru were rushed to the hospital, but two – a 66-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, both from Marysville – were later pronounced dead. The third person in the Subaru was in critical condition, CHP said.

Only one person was in the Kia, with officers saying that driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Exactly why the Toyota driver crossed over into the wrong direction is unclear.

The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released.