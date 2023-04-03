3 of 4 killed in Highway 99 head-on crash identified as UC Davis students

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Three of the four people killed in a head-on collision on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County Friday were identified as UC Davis students, the university confirmed Monday.

The university identified the three as Minkyu Geon, of Hong Kong; Margarette Guinto Ventura, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Codi Orland Mateo, of Pasco, Washington. Geon was a junior majoring in electrical engineering. Ventura was a sophomore in biological sciences. Mateo was a senior majoring in neurobiology, physiology and behavior.

"We are absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such immense loss," said Chancellor Gary S. May. "On behalf of the UC Davis community, we send our condolences to the family, friends and others who knew and loved them. Our Aggie family shares deeply in your pain and loss."

UC Davis said it received permission from the students' families to release their names.

The three students died when a car traveling the wrong way crashed into their car. The driver who hit their car also died. She was identified as 32-year-old Diannamonick Moeung of Stockton. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said it was believed she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash.

UC Davis said confidential counseling services are available for students, while consultation and crisis response is available for students, employees and parents.