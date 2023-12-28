3 Northern California counties receive grants to build new parks

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento, San Joaquin and Yolo counties were awarded grant funds from the 2023/2024 state budget to create new parks, the California State Parks announced Thursday.

State parks announced $41.9 million in grant funding for eight projects that aim to build new parks across the state. More than $16 million of that will be coming to Northern California.

Sacramento County is set to receive $8.5 million for the Southgate R.P.D., Jack N. Sheldon Park and the Florin Creek Trail.

The Sacramento project will acquire nearly nine acres of land and build a new dog park with lights, a disc golf course, basketball and pickle courts, trails, soccer fields, parking lots and more.

The city of Stockton will receive more than $7 million for the Van Buskirk Renovation. This will construct a new skate park, two basketball courts, BMX and bike trails and landscaping.

Yolo County was awarded more than $800,000 for Knights Landing Community Park where there are plans to create a new park. The park will include a soccer field, a little league and softball field, a basketball court, a playground and a walking/jogging path and more.

"Having access to outdoor spaces is critical for all Californians and these projects will contribute to the quality of life for many people who seek local parks to improve their physical, mental and social well-being," said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero in a statement.

The Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program has provided roughly $1.2 billion to California communities.

Under its "Round Four," the state has received the highest amount of requests in California State Parks' history of grant administration, including about $2.4 billion in grant requests in 2021.

In 2021, the department was able to award $548.3 million, leaving about $1.87 billion unfunded. Thursday's announcement fulfills $41.9 million to eight unfunded projects.

The funding for the grant program comes from the 2018 Bond Act and other general fund money, continuing the 2006 Bond Act that first made the grant program available.

Earlier this month, state officials announced the state is facing a record $68 billion budget deficit.