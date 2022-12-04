Watch CBS News
Local News

3-month-old cyanotic baby with no pulse and not breathing saved by firefighters

/ CBS Sacramento

VALLEY SPRINGS — Firefighters saved the life of a three-month-old baby that stopped breathing.

According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, when firefighters arrived, the baby was not breathing, had no pulse, and was cyanotic (blue). 

Firefighters on Engine 112 and Engine 113 performed one round of CPR and revived the baby.

The child was later taken to Sutter Hospital in Amador County and is in stable condition.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 9:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.