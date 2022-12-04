3-month-old cyanotic baby with no pulse and not breathing saved by firefighters

VALLEY SPRINGS — Firefighters saved the life of a three-month-old baby that stopped breathing.

According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, when firefighters arrived, the baby was not breathing, had no pulse, and was cyanotic (blue).

Firefighters on Engine 112 and Engine 113 performed one round of CPR and revived the baby.

The child was later taken to Sutter Hospital in Amador County and is in stable condition.