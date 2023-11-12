Watch CBS News
3 men wounded in 3 shootings in Stockton

By Brandon Downs

STOCKTON - The Stockton Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three victims wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Stockton Police Department's night report, a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

The report states he and a 54-year-old woman were in the area of Bianchi Road and Dorset Street when their vehicle was shot. 

The 19-year-old was shot and the woman was not injured. Police said there was no description of a suspect. 

A second shooting was reported on the 9500 block of Bancroft Way in the Bear Creek District. The report said a 33-year-old man was arguing with the suspect when the man was pistol-whipped and shot. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The report says the suspect is a Black man. 

Another man was shot following a fight on the 400 block of West Weber Avenue. The report said the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police said the suspect is a Black man. 

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Stockton Police Department. 

First published on November 12, 2023 / 4:04 PM PST

