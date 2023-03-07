Watch CBS News
3 killed after driver runs stop sign in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash in Modesto intersection kills 3
Crash in Modesto intersection kills 3 00:22

MODESTO — Three people are dead after a driver ran through a stop sogn at a Modesto intersection, officials said Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said a dodge Dodge Ram failed to yield at the intersection of Orange and Elm avenues, driving directly into the path of a Dodge SUV that had three people inside.

The SUV hit the Ram on its left side, the CHP said. The impact was so strong, it caused both cars to slide off the road and land on their sides.

All three occupants of the SUV died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the Ram, identified as Mario Estrada, 20, of Crows Landing, suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

