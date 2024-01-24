Watch CBS News
3 inmates suspected in stabbing at Sacramento County Main Jail

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Three inmates face new charges after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office accuses them of attacking another inmate.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The sheriff's office says the inmate who was stabbed is expected to survive. He's currently recovering in an area hospital.

Officials say that once the new charges are officially filed against the three suspects, their names and mugshots may be released.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.

