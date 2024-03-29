3 injured in two drive-by shootings in Oroville

OROVILLE -- Three people were injured due to one of two drive-by shootings in South Oroville, said the police.

The shootings occured at two separate residences in the area of D Street and Roseben Avenue early Thursday morning at approximately 2:25 a.m.

According to Oroville Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found several shell casings nearby and three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims included a woman and two juveniles, and they were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation on scene, police officers heard several gunshots west of their location on Elgin Street.

Upon arrival at the second location, they found another residence on Spencer Avenue that had been shot at. There were no injuries from this second shooting.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway for both shootings.