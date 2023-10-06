Watch CBS News
3 hurt in shooting at Lodi mobile home park

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI – Authorities say three people were hurt in a shooting at a Lodi mobile home park Thursday night.

Lodi police say officers responded to the 800 block of S. Cherokee Lane to investigate a report of gunshots heard.

At the scene, officers initially were met by allegedly uncooperative people. This prompted the sheriff's office to be called to help provide security.

Officers eventually discovered that three people had been shot. All victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but police say one person who was shot in the foot appears to have been an unintended target.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 6:36 AM

