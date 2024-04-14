Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hit by vehicle in Sacramento sent to hospital, suspect on the loose

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento road is closed after three people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene, officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department said Dos Rios Street between N. B Street and N. D Street is closed for the investigation. 

Police said three pedestrians were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The Sacramento Fire Department said the three victims were in critical condition. 

A description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown at this time. People are urged to avoid the area.

Dos Rios Street is just off N. 12th Street near Richards Boulevard. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 6:23 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.