3 hit by vehicle in Sacramento sent to hospital, suspect on the loose

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento road is closed after three people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene, officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department said Dos Rios Street between N. B Street and N. D Street is closed for the investigation.

Police said three pedestrians were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The Sacramento Fire Department said the three victims were in critical condition.

A description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown at this time. People are urged to avoid the area.

Dos Rios Street is just off N. 12th Street near Richards Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.