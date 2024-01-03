3 hikers with plans to snow camp in Tahoe National Forest rescued

NEVADA COUNTY - Three people who set out to snow camp overnight Tuesday in the Tahoe National Forest were rescued after they got lost in a snowstorm.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report that three hikers were lost near Basin Peak in the Tahoe National Forest.

Rescuers said the hikers took off Tuesday around noon with plans to hike to Paradise Lake and snow camp. But the hikers got lost due to the heavy snowfall.

All three hikers were rescued shortly before noon Wednesday.

More than 40 people from the Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc, Placer County Sheriff's Office, Cal OES, Cal Fire NEU, Truckee Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest responded to help rescue the hikers.

Paradise Lake is about seven miles north of the Castle Peak Trailhead, located off Interstate 80 near Boreal Mountain.