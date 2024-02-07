3 dogs rescued, 1 still missing after house fire in Rosemont

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has been displaced and one of their dogs remains missing after their home went up in flames Tuesday night.

The incident happened near S. Watt and Alderson avenues just after 8 p.m.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says four dogs were initially reported missing; three of those dogs were eventually rescued.

One of those dogs is still missing, crews said.

8:13pm: Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the front and rear of a home in Rosemont. Crews made an aggressive interior attack, completed a search for victims, and coordinated ventilation with a crew on the roof. Fortunately the solo occupant made it out safely, and the fire… pic.twitter.com/O7LEs5CMpH — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 7, 2024

Firefighters say they battled multiple flare-ups caused by fuel for a generator powering the home. Metro Fire noted that the home had not been using SMUD for utilities in several years.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters are urging people to remember never to use a generator indoors.