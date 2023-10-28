Watch CBS News
3 displaced after Rosemont house fire, 1 in custody

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - One person is in custody for starting a house fire that displaced three people in Sacramento County on Friday afternoon, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Crews said they arrived at the scene of the fire on Birch Tree Way in the Rosemont neighborhood shortly after 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the eaves. 

Crews extinguished the fire and said they determined the fire had been intentionally started in multiple locations. 

A person of interest was located at the scene of the fire and they were placed in custody, firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported.

October 27, 2023

