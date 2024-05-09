3 children in protective custody after fentanyl found in Placer County apartment; 2 men arrested

ROSEVILLE – Three children are in protective custody and two Roseville men are under arrest after fentanyl and evidence of drug sales were discovered in their apartment recently.

On Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that their Special Operations Team – along with Roseville CSU detectives – served a search warrant at a residence in connection to a fentanyl investigation.

Law enforcement officers say they found evidence of fentanyl at the residents. They also discovered three children at the apartment had access to that fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

The children, whose ages have not been disclosed, have been placed in protective custody.

Two men, 36-year-old David Elliot and 31-year-old Michael Moniz, have been arrested on drug and child endangerment charges.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship, if there is any, between the men and the children.