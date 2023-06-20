Watch CBS News
3 arrested in San Joaquin County registered sex offender compliance sweep

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Three allegedly out-of-compliance registered sex offenders during a county-wide sweep last week, authorities say.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, a team made up of law enforcement officers from around the county conducted a compliance check sweep of registered sex offenders last Wednesday.

sex offender compliance sweep san joaqin county
Law enforcement officers making an arrest during Wednesday's sweep. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Nearly all of the sex registrants that were visited were in compliance, the sheriff's office says.

However, out of the 87 total residence checks, the sheriff's office says three were allegedly found out of compliance.

Those three people were taken into custody. A fourth person was also arrested for a different warrant.

The names of the three allegedly out-of-compliance people arrested were not released.

The sheriff's office says they will make an arrest of a sex registrant if they find false information was provided, or if conditions are not being met. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:09 AM

