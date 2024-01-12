3 armed suspects arrested after car chase in Elk Grove, sheriff says

Armed suspects arrested after car chase in Elk Grove

Armed suspects arrested after car chase in Elk Grove

Armed suspects arrested after car chase in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — Three armed suspects were arrested after a short pursuit that ended in Elk Grove, authorities said Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation but it didn't stop.

The three men reportedly ditched the car on Lamprey Drive near Catfish Court and took off running. They were detained a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

Deputies located weapons in the suspects' vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured during this incident.