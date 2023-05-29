3 armed carjacking suspects arrested, deputy injured after crash in Manteca

MANTECA — Three suspects in an armed carjacking were arrested and a deputy was injured after a chase ended in a crash in Manteca, authorities said Monday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was also injured in the crash and all four individuals were taken to an area hospital for treatment as a precaution.

Three suspects in an armed carjacking were arrested and a deputy was injured after a chase ended in a crash in Manteca, authorities said Monday, May 29, 2023. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released. The suspects have all since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Investigators said the suspects stole a car just after 10 a.m. Monday. The suspects led authorities on a pursuit through Tracy and into Manteca where they crashed in a field in the area of Airport Way and Highway 120.

All three suspects tried to run away from the crash scene but were quickly detained.

The sheriff's office said at least one firearm was recovered.