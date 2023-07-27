2nd human case of the West Nile Virus infection reported in California

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The second reported human case of the West Nile Virus infection in California is now confirmed by San Joaquin County Public Health Services.

The patient, a 49-year-old man, is the first confirmed human case in San Joaquin County, with the first one being in Tulare County.

Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said, "Most people who become infected do not get sick, and the risk of serious illness to most people is low. However, about one percent of individuals can develop a serious neurologic illness."

The patient is currently receiving treatment at a local healthcare facility.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, and the best way to prevent an infection is to avoid being bitten.