$28 million worth of upgrades coming to Stockton airport

STOCKTON - The Stockton airport is set to see $28 million worth of upgrades to try and make it attractive to big airlines. Some say these changes are long overdue.

"I think it's a good thing for Stockton yeah," Yvonne Jones said.

Jones was born and raised in Stockton.

"I grew up on Felton Street right down the street from the airport," she said.

She's seen the airport go through a lot of changes over the years but says this approval of $28.75 million going to the airport is a good change.

"To see more life coming to Stockton would be great. Any improvement would be great," said Jones.

"I think this is something really, really good for the economy of the region," Richard Sokol added.

Sokol is the Stockton airport director. He presented to the county board of supervisors plans for the airport's short-term and long-term goals of bringing more airlines and air traffic to San Joaquin County.

"I came here a year ago from the Midwest and I saw the opportunity to take this airport and turn it into something special," Jones said. "Today was very gratifying."

The county board unanimously approved Sokol's presentation Tuesday morning. Of the project, $8 million will go toward improving and adding five passenger gates, $7 million will help improve ramps for passenger planes, and nearly $6 million will go toward constructing a new hangar on the airport grounds.

Those are just some of the improvements that airport officials feel would make it easier for airlines to choose Stockton.

Supervisor Tom Patti is on the Aviation Advisory Committee and sees the need for the airport's improvements.

"If you look at where we're positioned in our region, we have the port, we have two interstate highways, we have rail, so this is a win-win in our region and this is about establishing partnership," Patti said.

He made it clear during the presentation he wants these improvements to see local hires, something Sokol says will come out as plans take to the skies.

"It's going to be a modest improvement, but an improvement that will make things flow smoothly for our customers, and it'll be a contemporary airport again," Sokol said hopefully.

First, the county will have to look into bids by companies so they can save as much money as possible, and see qualified companies or contractors who they feel can complete the job.

Sokol told CBS13 that the airport is in the process of hiring a marketing and business development administrator, who will be a bridge between airlines and the airport.

They will begin interviewing candidates for the position in the coming couple of weeks.