27-year veteran of the Sacramento Fire Department chosen as new chief

SACRAMENTO – Chris Costamagna has been chosen by the city to be the next Chief of the Sacramento Fire Department.

The City of Sacramento announced the new appointment on Monday.

Costamagna is currently the Deputy Fire Chief of Technical Services for the department but will assume the new role immediately, the city says.

"In addition to having command of the technical, operational, and administrative aspects of the work, he also has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the Fire Department, with a focus on recruiting the next generation of firefighters for the City of Sacramento," City Manager Howard Chan said in a statement.

Previous fire chief Gary Loesch was fired by the city earlier in the year. He has since filed a wrongful termination claim against the city, seeking damages in excess of $10 million.

Loesch had served as chief since October 2018.

Costamagna has been with the Sacramento Fire Department since 1995.