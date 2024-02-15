$25K reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of Fairfield homicide suspect

SOLANO COUNTY - The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect connected to a 2013 deadly shooting in Fairfield.

The FBI said Mario Guadalupe Vasquez is suspected of shooting and killing Jesus Adrian "Jessie" Gutierrez Amaya during an attempted robbery on Hayes Street on February 1, 2013, in Fairfield.

Vasquez was charged with homicide in March 2023 in Solano County court. The FBI also obtained a federal arrest warrant for Vasquez in 2022, alleging he took off to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said Vasquez has ties to Jalisco, Mexico, and California.

Anyone with information about where Vasquez can be located is urged to call their local FBI office or submit a tip online.

Vasquez is described as a 31-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds and is 5'7".