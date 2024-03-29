$2,200 grants available for Placer County residents looking to install bear box

KINGS BEACH – Placer County residents in the Tahoe Basin can now apply to get a grant to fund a bear box on their property.

The county's bear box grant program is now accepting applications. The grants will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until May 31, 2025 – or until the program's funds are depleted.

Property owners will get up to $2,200 towards the installation of a bear box.

Only bear boxes from the county's approved list can be installed under the grant. The installer will also invoice the county for the work.

Officials are highlighting the grant as a record number of bears were evicted from California high country homes this winter. One wildlife advocacy group, the BEAR League, says they've seen more than 100 bears evicted from Tahoe-area properties this past season.

Placer County's grant is a partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

People interested in applying for the bear box grant can get the process started at Placer County's website.