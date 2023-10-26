$20K stolen from Olivehurst restaurant, 2 suspects arrested

YUBA COUNTY - Two suspects have been arrested and Yuba County sheriff's deputies say they believe more may be at large after more than $20,000 in cash was stolen from an Olivehurst restaurant last weekend.

Yuba County sheriff's deputies responded to the Cinco De Mayo Restaurant on Olivehurt Avenue in the early morning hours on Sunday for a report of a burglary.

Sheriff's deputies learned a safe containing a large amount of money was stolen from the restaurant. Deputies said they identified Jetany Flores and Elijah Felix as the suspects.

Flores and Felix were found leaving the Yuba-Sutter mall and deputies located a large amount of money on one of the suspects, according to authorities.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for their home on Gossett Way and say they found more evidence of the burglary and more cash. In total, deputies said they found more than $20,000 and returned it to the restaurant.

Flores and Felix were booked into jail. Sheriff's deputies say they believe there are more suspects involved in the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (530) 749-7777.