Watch CBS News
Local News

2023 Walk To End Alzheimer's kicks off Saturday in Sacramento

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

Walk To End Alzheimer's is this weekend in Sacramento
Walk To End Alzheimer's is this weekend in Sacramento 02:12

SACRAMENTO — The Walk To End Alzheimer's in Sacramento kicks off Saturday morning. Its goal is to raise money to fight Alzheimer's and dementia.

"I call it a love story," Carlos Olivas said. "It's about family."

It's a love story that's had its heartwarming and heartbreaking moments.

Olivas is a full-time caregiver for his dad, who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2015 and then Alzheimer's two years later.

"I feel he's thriving as best as he can, living with a neurodegenerative brain disorder," he said.

From hurting to helping, Olivas is now a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association — on the committee for its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.

We asked the Alzheimer's Association about the kind of impact the annual walk has had for them.

"That money is the impact of having these support groups and education classes and the respite funding available for caregivers to get a break, and most importantly, the research," said Alexandra Weisgerber with the association.

"If you don't know anybody with Alzheimer's or dementia, you will soon," Olivas said.

The Alzheimer's Association says between 2020 and 2025, every state will see an increase in the number of people with Alzheimer's by nearly 7%.

Olivas knows his mission is more than personal.

"We are just trying to bring awareness to the world that we need to make some changes, and that takes a lot of support," he said.

More than 1,500 people have already registered for the walk.

Marlee Ginter
Web-Headshot-Marlee-Ginter_CBS.jpg

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, Washington; WISH TV in Indianapolis, Indiania; WSPA TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and WTOC TV in Savannah, Georgia.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 10:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.