2023 Walk To End Alzheimer's kicks off Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Walk To End Alzheimer's in Sacramento kicks off Saturday morning. Its goal is to raise money to fight Alzheimer's and dementia.

"I call it a love story," Carlos Olivas said. "It's about family."

It's a love story that's had its heartwarming and heartbreaking moments.

Olivas is a full-time caregiver for his dad, who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2015 and then Alzheimer's two years later.

"I feel he's thriving as best as he can, living with a neurodegenerative brain disorder," he said.

From hurting to helping, Olivas is now a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association — on the committee for its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.

We asked the Alzheimer's Association about the kind of impact the annual walk has had for them.

"That money is the impact of having these support groups and education classes and the respite funding available for caregivers to get a break, and most importantly, the research," said Alexandra Weisgerber with the association.

"If you don't know anybody with Alzheimer's or dementia, you will soon," Olivas said.

The Alzheimer's Association says between 2020 and 2025, every state will see an increase in the number of people with Alzheimer's by nearly 7%.

Olivas knows his mission is more than personal.

"We are just trying to bring awareness to the world that we need to make some changes, and that takes a lot of support," he said.

More than 1,500 people have already registered for the walk.