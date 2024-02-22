$200K worth of jewelry stolen in smash and grab at Citrus Heights store; arrest made

CITRUS HEIGHTS – An arrest has been made after a massive jewelry heist in Citrus Heights earlier in February.

Citrus Heights police say, early in the morning on Feb. 5, a suspect smashed the doors of a store along the 6100 block of Sunrise Boulevard. Once inside, the suspect then started smashing jewelry cases.

Detectives believe the suspect stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry, but an exact number of items has been disclosed.

Investigators identified the suspect as 52-year-old Edward Rushing. He was arrested on Wednesday, Citrus Heights police say.

Rushing is facing charges of felony burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.

The case is still under investigation and detectives are still looking for more leads. Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers hotline.