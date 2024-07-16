20 people displaced after fire at Rancho Cordova apartment complex

RANCHO CORDOVA – Firefighters say an early morning fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex could have been a lot worse if not for the quick actions of crews and a neighbor.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene at the Cobblestone Apartments early Tuesday morning and found flames between two buildings.

The flames appear to have started in some vegetation and then spread to one building's attic space.

Crews were able to limit the damage, stopping the flames before they could spread any further.

A neighbor called 911 and woke up his fellow neighbors during the incident, getting them out to safety.

"This fire could have been a lot worse. With the vegetation bumping into those units, this fire could have spread through the entire building," said Metro Fire of Sacramento Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn.

No injuries have been reported, but about 20 people have been displaced due to the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.