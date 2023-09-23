2-year-old toddler dies after being critically injured in tragic Vallejo shooting

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 9-22-23 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 9-22-23 06:01

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo have confirmed detectives are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a two-year-old child dead.

Police said the initial calls came in at around 11:23 a.m. Friday morning from a local hospital that reported the arrival of a two-year-old in critical condition who had suffered at least on gunshot wound. Authorities said the toddler unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Police responded to the original scene of the shooting on the 400 block of Alhambra Avenue near I-780. Police investigators remained at the scene early Friday evening, processing evidence and trying to determine if the shooting was an accident or crime.

Police had no further information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.