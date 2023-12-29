2 wounded in 2 shootings in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Deputies are investigating two shootings in Sacramento County that sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shootings appear to be separate incidents.

The victims walked into different hospitals with a gunshot wound. Their injuries are not life-threatening, deputies said.

One man was shot on the 2200 block of Edison Avenue near Arden-Arcade. The other shooting happened on the 5300 block of Walnut Avenue near North Highlands, sending a woman to the hospital.

No information about a suspect in each incident was available.

Deputies will be investigating each scene Friday night. Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.