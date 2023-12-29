Watch CBS News
Local News

2 wounded in 2 shootings in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Deputies are investigating two shootings in Sacramento County that sent two people to the hospital Friday night. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shootings appear to be separate incidents. 

The victims walked into different hospitals with a gunshot wound. Their injuries are not life-threatening, deputies said. 

One man was shot on the 2200 block of Edison Avenue near Arden-Arcade. The other shooting happened on the 5300 block of Walnut Avenue near North Highlands, sending a woman to the hospital.

No information about a suspect in each incident was available. 

Deputies will be investigating each scene Friday night. Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.  

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 8:49 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.