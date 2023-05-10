Love triangle tragedy: Tracy man confesses to killing his wife and her girlfriend

TRACY — A Tracy man is in police custody after confessing to killing his wife and her girlfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

The Tracy Police Department identified the suspect as Satnam Sumal, 55. Police say Sumal walked into the department mid-day Monday and reported he had shot both women.

Sumal was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces two counts of murder.

The two women were identified as Satbinder Singh, 39, and Nadjiba Belaidi, 37. Officers later found them both dead at a Sunflower Lane residence on Monday.

Sumal is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Tracy Police Sgt. Michael Richards said all three lived in the Sunflower Lane home and Sumal was aware of the relationship between Singh and Belaidi.

"In my 20-some-odd years in law enforcement, I can't think of that ever happening," Richards said.

Karuppiah Karuppiah lives nearby. He was unaware of the relationships described by police inside the home and was surprised that gun violence would play out so close by. Neighbors described the household as quiet.

"It is really scary and it's very unfortunate in this community this happened, and I feel very bad about it," Karuppiah said.

Neighbors say two children under the age of ten also lived at this home, although those children were not home at the time of the shooting.