2 Winters apartments damaged in early morning fire

WINTERS – Several apartments were damaged after an early morning fire in Winters on Wednesday.

The scene was near Morgan Street and White Oak Lane.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found that the fire had started in a bottom apartment. The flames then moved up and exposed an apartment above it.

An apartment next to it also had exposure, firefighters say.

A possible explosion was reported during the fire that crews are attributing to some oxygen bottles that were inside.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.