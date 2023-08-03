2-vehicle collision in Rio Linda leaves pedestrian with major injuries
RIO LINDA — A pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries following a collision involving two vehicles in Rio Linda, officials said Wednesday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of West Elkhorn and Marysville Boulevards.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
