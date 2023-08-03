Watch CBS News
2-vehicle collision in Rio Linda leaves pedestrian with major injuries

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

RIO LINDA — A pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries following a collision involving two vehicles in Rio Linda, officials said Wednesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of West Elkhorn and Marysville Boulevards.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

August 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

