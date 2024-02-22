Watch CBS News
2 units damaged, 3 people evaluated for smoke inhalation in Modesto apartment complex fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation after a fire at an apartment complex in Modesto early Thursday morning.

The scene was at a complex along the 1800 block of Oakdale Road.

Modesto Fire crews say they responded to the scene and found two units were involved. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just those two units.

Firefighters also say they evaluated three people at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other details about the people's conditions were released.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

First published on February 22, 2024 / 7:19 AM PST

