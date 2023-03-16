2 teens in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Galt

GALT — Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting in Galt on Wednesday.

The Galt Police Department said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Twin Cities and Marengo roads.

The two teens — 17 and 15 — were in a car when they were both shot multiple times. They are in critical condition as of Wednesday night, police said.

Another 17-year-old was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.

There was no information available on a suspect.'

The Galt Joint Union High School District Superintendent Lisa Pettis released a statement on social media saying, in part:

Once we learn more about the incident we will communicate with you throughout the evening and early morning hours. All students and staff that were on campus throughout the high school district at the time of the incident were sent home. District Trustees and Administration, the Superintendent of the Elementary District and the City Manager are in communication with each other. Please be patient with us as we wait to receive information from the Galt Police Department. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Galt Police on scene.

It has not been confirmed if the victims were students in the district.