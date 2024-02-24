2 teens arrested in Stockton armed robbery, another suspect on the loose

STOCKTON - Two teenage suspects were arrested and one suspect is on the loose after an armed robbery at a business in Stockton Friday night.

Police said a 55-year-old man was working at a business on the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue when one suspect waived a firearm while two other suspects stole merchandise.

The suspects took off from the scene and officers deployed a K-9 to apprehend a suspect. Police said this suspect had a loaded firearm and ammunition.

A second suspect was arrested without incident, but police said a third suspect is on the loose.

The 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested for robbery, resisting arrest, vandalism and weapons charges.