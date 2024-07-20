2 teens arrested after Woodland police chase stolen vehicle into Solano County

WOODLAND – Two teens were arrested after police chased a stolen vehicle from Yolo County into Solano County overnight, police said.

Early Saturday morning, at about midnight, officers monitoring Flock learned a stolen vehicle entered Woodland. After confirming it was a stolen vehicle out of Woodland, police they located it at an AM/PM gas station on Ashley Avenue and W. Main Street.

When officers tried to stop the drivers, the suspect took off and led officers on a crash on Highway 113 to Interstate 80 and into rural Solano County just outside of Vacaville.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a guard rail. Both occupants in the vehicle were not injured and were taken into custody shortly after the crash.

The suspects are a 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys. They were arrested for vehicle theft, conspiracy, evading and evading while driving in the opposite direction of traffic.

They were booked in the Yolo County Juvenile Hall.