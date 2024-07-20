Watch CBS News
2 teens arrested after Woodland police chase stolen vehicle into Solano County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

WOODLAND – Two teens were arrested after police chased a stolen vehicle from Yolo County into Solano County overnight, police said. 

Early Saturday morning, at about midnight, officers monitoring Flock learned a stolen vehicle entered Woodland. After confirming it was a stolen vehicle out of Woodland, police they located it at an AM/PM gas station on Ashley Avenue and W. Main Street. 

When officers tried to stop the drivers, the suspect took off and led officers on a crash on Highway 113 to Interstate 80 and into rural Solano County just outside of Vacaville. 

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a guard rail. Both occupants in the vehicle were not injured and were taken into custody shortly after the crash. 

The suspects are a 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys. They were arrested for vehicle theft, conspiracy, evading and evading while driving in the opposite direction of traffic. 

They were booked in the Yolo County Juvenile Hall. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

