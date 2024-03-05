2 suspects sought after string of jewelry thefts in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police are asking for help catching two suspects in an ongoing jewelry theft investigation in the Lincoln area over the past year.

The Lincoln Police Department said between July 2023 and March 2024, multiple jewelry thefts have happened across Lincoln, but mainly in the Sun City neighborhood.

The suspect will approach the victim in a vehicle and ask for directions. After asking for directions, police said the female suspect will approach the victims on foot and tell them it's her birthday.

The suspect will then have the victims try on costume jewelry in an attempt to steal the their jewelry, police said.

The victims targeted are men and women in their late 60s and older.

Police described one suspect as a Middle Eastern man in his 40s, heavy set, tall, with dark hair and wearing black-rimmed glasses. They described the other suspect as a Middle Eastern woman between 30 and 40 years old, 5'2 to 5'5 and wearing a hijab.

There are three suspected vehicles, including a white 2022 Audi Q3 SUV with a California plate number 8ZZM847 and a white 2022 Jeep Wrangler with a California plate number 9AAK690. The third vehicle is described as a black SUV, but the license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.

The locations of the thefts are listed below:

900 block of Sterling Parkway

100 block of Sawmill Lane

600 block of Violet Lane

2000 block of Winding Way

1600 block of Sweet Juliet Lane

600 block of Gold Strike Court

1700 block of Andover Lane

Graeagle Lane and Hawk Hill Lane

Raley's at 39 Lincoln Way