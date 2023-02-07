2 suspects seen running from stolen vehicle arrested in Elk Grove; 3rd suspect at large

ELK GROVE - Two suspects have been arrested after they were seen leaving a stolen vehicle in Elk Grove, police say.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Grove police tweeted that they set up a perimeter in the area of E. Stockton Boulevard near Bond Road after three suspects were seen running from a stolen vehicle.

Police were eventually able to catch two of the suspects, they say, but the third suspect is still at large. Although the third suspect left before police arrived, they were able to see the suspect on surveillance video.

A gun was also found in the vehicle, say police.

No further information about the incident has been released.

We have two people detained and are currently looking for a third person who is believed to be within the perimeter. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/f3J1KEz0tE — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) February 7, 2023