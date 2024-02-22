2 students injured after school bus, car collide in foggy conditions in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY - Two students onboard a school bus were taken to the hospital after a collision during a foggy Thursday morning on Highway 20 west of Yuba City, the CHP Yuba-Sutter said.

Around 7:30 a.m., a school bus driver for the Meridian School District had its rooftop "fog strobe" activated on the bus and its headlights on. The driver, who had 19 students on board, stopped the bus at a stop sign's limit line on S. Tarke Road at the Highway 20 intersection.

The driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion was heading east on Highway 20 and was approaching the intersection where the bus stopped. The CHP noted that Highway 20 does not have a stop sign and has a speed limit of 55 mph.

The CHP said the Fusion driver stated he was driving at about 60 mph in heavy fog. Officers estimated about 200 feet of visibility.

The driver of the bus did not see any vehicles or headlights approaching from either direction and began to make a left turn onto westbound Highway 20, the CHP said.

When the driver of the Fusion saw the school bus, officers said he was unable to slow down or stop in time to avoid the bus. This is when he crashed into the left rear of the bus.

Two students, an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and the driver of the Fusion complained of pain and were taken to Adventist Health + Rideout Hospital, the CHP said. Their injuries were listed as minor injuries.

Several parents showed up at the scene after hearing about the crash, the CHP said. There were no other reports of injuries.

The CHP is reminding drivers to adjust their speed in adverse driving conditions.