2-story apartment building catches fire on West El Camino in south Natomas

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento firefighters are battling a fire at a two-story apartment building in the south Natomas area late Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is along West El Camino near Bannon Creek Park and Azevedo Drive.

The cause of the fire, which started shortly before 4:15 p.m., is unknown at this time.

CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene. More details to come.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 4:38 PM

