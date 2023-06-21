2-story apartment building catches fire on West El Camino in south Natomas
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento firefighters are battling a fire at a two-story apartment building in the south Natomas area late Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is along West El Camino near Bannon Creek Park and Azevedo Drive.
The cause of the fire, which started shortly before 4:15 p.m., is unknown at this time.
CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene. More details to come.
