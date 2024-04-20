2 Stockton shootings under investigation, including one that sent 2 men to hospital

STOCKTON -- Two separate shootings in Stockton are under investigation, including one that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said they found a 48-year-old man shot on the 400 block of E Flora Street. They also found a 25-year-old man shot in the area.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officers said the suspect took off in a white sedan.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday near Passaro Way and Quail Lakes Drive.

At the scene, officers found two unoccupied vehicles had been shot. They also said they found a window to an apartment that was struck by a bullet.

No injuries were reported in Friday's shooting.

There was no information about a possible suspect in this shooting.