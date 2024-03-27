2 men stabbed at 8th and J in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed in the downtown Sacramento area, authorities said Wednesday night.
It happened in the area of 8th and J streets.
The Sacramento Police Department said the initial call for it came in just before 9 p.m.
The victims were stable at last check.
Sacramento police said it appears to have been an isolated incident and there were no outstanding suspects.
The exact circumstances of what happened remain under investigation.