2 stabbed by broken glass bong after fight breaks out at teenage party in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Multiple people were detained and two teenagers were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Sacramento County party Friday night, the sheriff's office said.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies arrived at a teenage party at an apartment complex on the 3900 block of Madison Avenue after receiving a report of multiple people being stabbed.

Deputies said up to eight people were detained and their ages ranged from 14 to 17 years old.

During the investigation, deputies said a couple, who was apparently unknown to the teenager, arrived at the party. The boyfriend then started some kind of fight and started losing, deputies said.

This is when deputies said the girlfriend stepped in to help her boyfriend by hitting a teenager over the head with a glass bong.

The fight grew and one person was stabbed with a shard of glass from the broken bong, deputies said. The teenager hit by the bong was also stabbed.

A teenage boy and girl were taken to the hospital with minor stab wounds. One of the teenagers stabbed was also run over by a car and will be OK.

The woman was taken into custody while her boyfriend was treated for minor stab wounds at the scene.