2 soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

RIO GRANDE CITY – Two soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed Friday in a helicopter crash near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Another soldier was injured, according to a news release from the Joint Task Force North.

The helicopter was assigned to the federal Southwest border support mission, the release said. The accident occurred about 1:50 p.m.

Names of those killed won't be released until next of kin have been told.

The accident remains under investigation, the release said.

