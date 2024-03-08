Watch CBS News
2 soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

RIO GRANDE CITY – Two soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed Friday in a helicopter crash near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Another soldier was injured, according to a news release from the Joint Task Force North.

The helicopter was assigned to the federal Southwest border support mission, the release said. The accident occurred about 1:50 p.m.

Names of those killed won't be released until next of kin have been told.

The accident remains under investigation, the release said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.

