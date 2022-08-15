2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night.
The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way.
A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
This is a developing story.
