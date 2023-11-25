2 Sacramento area families displaced by house fire

ARDEN ARCADE - Two families are displaced after two homes caught on fire in the Sacramento area on Saturday.

The Sacramento Metro Fire said it found two homes on fire on Bryon Road Saturday sometime around 10 a.m.

Crews said embers and wind caused the fire to threaten adjacent homes.

They quickly attacked the fire, but the construction of both roofs made it difficult to knock down the fire. Firefighters said the pitched roof over a flat roof created challenges in finding hidden pockets of fire.

Sacramento Metro Fire

The fire has been extinguished, but both families are now displaced.

All people inside the home made it out without injury. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.