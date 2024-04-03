2 Rancho Cordova schools on lockdown as deputies search for suspect nearby

RANCHO CORDOVA – The search for a suspect who ran from law enforcement officers prompted several schools in Rancho Cordova to go on precautionary lockdowns.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a suspect ran from deputies around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Exactly where the suspect was initially contacted, and what he was being sought for, was not disclosed by deputies. Deputies said they believed the suspect was armed.

Due to the situation, both Mitchell Middle School and Williamson Elementary School went on lockdown.

A perimeter was set up in the immediate area.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the suspect had been caught by a K9 officer.

No other details have been released.