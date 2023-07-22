2 people shot in Sacramento overnight; suspected shooters in custody

SACRAMENTO - Two people were shot overnight in Sacramento and their alleged shooters have been arrested.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Sacramento Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Ripley Street located in the East Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento.

When they arrived at the scene, police initiated an investigation and provided the victims with medical assistance before the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for further treatment, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police were able to arrest two suspects who were found to be in possession of a gun. The suspects were placed under arrest, facing charges related to the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting and any potential additional details have not been released to the public. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.