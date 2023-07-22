Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people shot in Sacramento overnight; suspected shooters in custody

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - Two people were shot overnight in Sacramento and their alleged shooters have been arrested. 

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Sacramento Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Ripley Street located in the East Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento. 

When they arrived at the scene, police initiated an investigation and provided the victims with medical assistance before the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for further treatment, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police were able to arrest two suspects who were found to be in possession of a gun. The suspects were placed under arrest, facing charges related to the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting and any potential additional details have not been released to the public. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 4:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.