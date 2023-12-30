Injured climber, firefighter rescued from remote area of Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY - A climber who fell in a remote area of Yolo County Friday night was lifted out of the area early Saturday morning during an overnight rescue operation.

The Capay Valley Fire and Yocha DeHe Fire learned two people had fallen over a cliff in the area of County Road 41, near Highway 16, near Camp Haswell while it was raining.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office and its search and rescue team joined the rescue efforts.

Deputies described the area as being steep, rugged and remote. They said helicopters were not able to help Friday night due to the weather.

Rescue crews had to cross Casche Creek in a boat and climb about half a mile to where a climber landed. While they were trying to access the climber, a firefighter fell and was injured.

Once they reached the climber, the climber and firefighter were stabilized and provided shelter throughout the night.

Once the sun came up, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter transported the climber to a ground ambulance. The firefighter was also lifted off the cliff. The climber and firefighter are expected to make a full recovery.

The remaining search and rescue members were lifted out of the area.