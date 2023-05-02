2 people killed in fiery crash on Highway 49 in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY – Authorities say two people, including an adult and a child, were killed in a single-car crash on Highway 49 early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after noon near Cameo Drive, north of the community of Higgins Corner.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says it appears the vehicle drifted off the road. Speed is not considered a factor, officers say.

First responders found the vehicle overturned and on fire about 40 feet off of the highway.

Three people were in the vehicle. Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second child estimated by CHP to be one-year-old was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center. That child was listed in critical condition, officers said.

The identities of the people killed have not been released.